Buhari inaugurates committee to lift 100m Nigerians from poverty in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The committee which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was set up by the President to drive his administration’s plan of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the establishment of the committee reaffirms his commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty with a well-researched framework for implementation and funding.

He said the NPRGS had already proposed the establishment of a private equity fund, the Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund, to lead resource mobilisation drive and manage the resources in a sustainable manner.

Buhari stressed that the committee would address the underlying causes of poverty within the practical context of comparative advantage of human and natural resources in the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The President said: “This journey began in January 2021 when I directed the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Secretary to the Government of the Federation to collaboratively work together to articulate what will lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“I am happy to note that the process of designing this inclusive poverty reduction strategy recognised and addressed past mistakes as well as laying the foundation for a sustainable poverty reduction through the wide range of consultations held at all levels of government, development partners, the private sector as well as the civil society.

“The major challenge before this National Steering Committee is to translate our good intention into the positive impact of the average Nigerian so that we create an appreciative impact on the poverty situation in our country.

“If India can lift 271 million people out of poverty between 2006 and 2016, Nigeria can surely lift 100 million out of poverty in 10 years. Fortunately, we have already started but we need to unlock the challenges of slow implementation, inappropriate targeting and absence of adequate resources.’’

Members of the are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi (South-West), Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa (South-South), Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal (North-West), Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum (North-East), Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulllahi Sule (North Central) and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi (South- East).

Other members of the committee are Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Jerry Agba; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; among others.

