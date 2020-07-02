Buhari inaugurates RMAFC, FCC boards

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the newly constituted board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The inauguration was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and some ministers.

The newly appointed RMAFC members are: Ahmed Yusuf (Taraba), Bello Wamakko (Sokoto), Oladele Gboyega (Osun), Adamu Dibai (Borno), Alfred Egba (Bayelsa) and Hajiya Salamatu Bala (Adamawa).

In a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the event, Mustapha said the Federal Government expected the RMAFC to address the current shortfall in the nation’s earnings by mobilising funds from the non-oil sector.

He also urged the chairman and members of the FCC to ensure equitable distribution of offices and amenities as required by law.

He said: “The commissions have some constitutional responsibilities because all of them are mentioned in the constitution. That presupposes that the constitution has already provided for them a mandate, especially as we are notching towards the end of the President’s tenure.

“We have just spent a year and we have three years to go, but there are many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of re-energising the system.

“The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibility in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but even of amenities, benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

“The Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission is very critical, particularly now that we have a very serious shortfall in our earnings. The essence of the revenue mobilisation is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilising revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have a full complement of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.”

