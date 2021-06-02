‘Buhari inherited united and stable Nigeria from Jonathan in 2015,’ PDP replies APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari inherited a united and stable Nigeria from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The party was reacting to a statement credited to APC on the country’s growing insecurity.

The ruling party had in a statement issued by the Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the current administration inherited the Boko Haram insurgency from the PDP government six years ago.

The APC also dismissed as false claims by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the Federal Government has lost control of the security situation in the country.

But in a statement titled: “Stop Attacking Wike, You Compromised Security, PDP Replies APC,” issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that any attack on Governor Wike over his comment on the country’s security situation is a direct assault on the generality of Nigerians.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) berates the All Progressives Congress (APC) for attacking Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for exposing the failures of the APC and its administration, particularly their ignoble roles in the escalation of violence, killing and other acts of terrorism across our nation.

“The PDP asserts that Governor Wike, in stating that the future of our nation cannot be left in the hands of the APC, directly spoke the mind of the majority of Nigerians across board.

“As such, any attack on Governor Wike, on this score, is a direct assault on the generality of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC

“Nigerians are aware that the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan handed over a united and stable country to the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari after pushing terrorists to the fringes and conducting elections in all parts of our country.

“The APC has not denied the fact that it was on the assumption of its office that terrorism resurged as APC leaders opened up our nation to terrorists, bandits, and vandals, including those they brought in from neighbouring countries, as political mercenaries to assist the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

“Also, Nigerians are aware of how the APC administration shielded terrorism apologists in their cabinet. We are all aware of how APC leaders, on several occasions, made case for terrorists and asked Nigerians not to fight back in the face of aggression. They even blamed victims of terrorism as witnessed in the case of 43 rice farmers who were beheaded by terrorists in Borno State.

“Our party notes that the APC has been deliberately compromising the security of our nation to allow for chaos, crisis, and emergency situation in our country, for their selfish and unpatriotic gains.

“That also explains why the APC always attack well-meaning Nigerians who seek to unveil their plots. It is indeed unfathomable how the APC and its government, with all the apparatchik of governance available to them, can be looking helplessly and forcing our country into a state of turmoil if the situation in which Nigeria is sunk was not their design.”

Join the conversation

Opinions