‘Buhari irredeemable, unserious,’ lawyer Effiong tackles president for honouring education minister amidst ASUU strike

President Muhammadu Buhari’s conferment of national honours on 437 Nigerians, including public officers and captains of industry, among others has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

The latest reaction came from a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who on Wednesday slammed the president for honouring the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

In a post on his Facebook page, the lawyer said President Buhari was irredeemable and unserious for giving the minister a national award.

Effiong’s criticism of the minister followed his mismanagement of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union embarked on strike on February 14 to protest the Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

In the post, the lawyer said it was ridiculous to honour a minister who had failed to perform his duties effectively.

He wrote: “Giving national honour to the Minister of Education despite eight months of strike by ASUU is Buhari’s way of reminding us that he is irredeemable and unserious.

“I find this particular award very ridiculous. It is bad optics. The symbolism of this misadventure is lost on Buhari.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

