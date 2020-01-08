Buhari is a failed leader, can’t nominate a good successor —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failed leader and said he could not nomininate a good successor.

The party also said that Buhari did not have confidence in his administration and his All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

It claimed that the presidency’s continuous reference to a presidential successor less than a year into President Buhari’s second tenure was a direct acceptance of failure and lack of capacity of the Buhari administration to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.

The PDP went further to note that President Buhari’s apprehensions that his party, the APC, would fizzle out before 2023, was also a weighty forewarning to Nigerians not to put any hope whatsoever in the ruling party.

The PDP then charged the Buhari Presidency to immediately apologise to the nation over its comment to “hand Nigeria over”, insisting that such is a direct affront to Nigerians and a huge insult on their sensibility and sense of sovereignty to freely choose their leader.

The party stated this in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan. It called on Nigerians to note that such “continued allusion to a successor by the Buhari Presidency shows that the President and the APC have no agenda for the nation for the next three years.

“It further underscores the hopelessness of the administration and the sorry situation our nation is faced with under President Buhari and the APC.

“Our party, standing with millions of Nigerians, counsels the Buhari Presidency to bury its confessed interests in the 2023 presidency and desist from making unsolicited allusions and references to a successor, as failed leaders can only bequeath failure on a people,” the party said.

