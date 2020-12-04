Buhari is a failure; he should resign and beg for forgiveness –Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has called President Muhammadu Buhari a failure who should resign and beg Nigerians for forgiveness.

According to him, Buhari has disappointed those who voted for him.

In an interview with the BCC Hausa Service on Thursday, Lamido said the killing of innocent farmers in Zabarmari village in Jere local government area of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, as well as the general insecurity in the country has shown that Buhari is a failure and that “something is wrong somewhere.”

According to Lamido, Buhari is very arrogant and needs to drop his arrogance and resign from the exalted office as he has nothing else to offer Nigeria and Nigerians.

“There is no way a government can go successfully without sabotage, but you need to be strong enough to overcome such challenges. If really he cannot withstand this, he has to resign, but we can’t be accepting sabotage as a reason,” Lamiod began in the interview.

Continuing, he said:

“He has failed totally. If not that he has failed, how will you allow some people to slaughter 43 people? How will you allow bandits to raid villages and set them on fire and rape their women? Definitely, something is wrong somewhere.

“Allah is merciful to his servants; we hope our prayers will be answered, but Buhari has to go first. He should ask himself what offenses he has committed.

“He needs to wake up at midnight, drop his arrogance and pray. He should ask for Allah’s forgiveness for the offenses he has committed.

“He is arrogant and always speaking with pride. Many people have said it and we have seen it. Four years ago, if you had said something like this, you would have been abused but now the truth has come,” Lamido concluded.

