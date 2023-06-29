News
‘Buhari is allergic to probe,’ Shehu Sani blasts ex-president over alleged agreement with Tinubu
The former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has mocked former President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged appeal to President Bola Tinubu not to probe his administration.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday night, the former lawmaker said the report that the former president begged Tinubu not to probe him during their meeting in London last week showed that he was “allergic” to probes.
He added that Buhari who spent years blaming past administrations for every problem in the country and wrong policies pursued by his government was now afraid of being probed.
READ ALSO:Shehu Sani blasts El-Rufai over Kaduna killings
Sani wrote: “Buhari probed and blamed all the ills and vices of this country on the previous administrations but he is allergic to being probed and blamed.
“They arrogantly oppressed, dispossessed, and killed the poor and the innocent and without remorse seek divine blessings for their injustice and inequity.”
