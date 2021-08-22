News
Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo
Leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has equated President Muhammadu Buhari to the Roman Emperor Nero, who was considered one of the empire’s greatest criminals with a litany of evil doing including killing his stepbrother, his wife and his mother, as well persecuting Christians and instigating the devastating Great Fire of Rome, and did nothing but destroying the kingdom.
Adebanjo, in a statement signed by Afenifere’s spokesman, Jare Ajayi, on Sunday, said Buhari has failed to live up to the electoral compromises of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the President of making several anti-people policies and actions that has compounded the woes of Nigerians.
“This attitude on the part of President Buhari recalls to one’s mind the story of the Roman Emperor Nero who was busy on the fiddle when his empire was burning.
READ ALSO: NITDA BILL: I regret voting Buhari, negotiating with govt is like dealing with Taliban —Flutterwave co-founder, Aboyeji
“Afenifere not only called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redirect its administration adroitly, we advise his government to embrace democratic ethos immediately by pursuing only policies that are in the best interests of the people.”
Adebayo also re-emphasized the need to urgently restructure Nigeria.
“The only panacea to the multi various problems bedeviling the country now, is for the federal government to shun nepotism, confront insecurity and restructure the country immediately.
“The administration of President Buhari has taken measures that were totally against the interests of the Nigerian populace.
“Contrary to the promises made during the electoral campaigns by the President and his party, the APC, the prices of commodities and services have skyrocketed while social services delivery and infrastructure kept receding,” he added.
