Buhari is competent, has integrity but being betrayed —Ndume

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has integrity and the competence to lead but being betrayed by kleptocrats in his government.

Ndume, who represents Borno South district, stated this when he spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

He said, “The president is a genuine person that has the interest of the common man at heart. He has integrity and the competence but unfortunately, the kleptocrats in the government have formed the majority and therefore, betraying the laudable policies that the president wants to implement”.

Ndume claimed that Buhari had performed in all the promises he made which include to fight corruption, insecurity and provide infrastructure.

The senator, meanwhile, said that the major problem remained the implementation of certain policies put forth by President Buhari.

The senator at the programme also expressed his support for the controversial social media bill as he said that he saw nothing wrong with the proposed bill.

The bill on social media, which seeks to curb the spread of false news has since passed second reading at the Senate.

It has, however, continued to receive strong opposition from Nigerians who claimed that the bill was part of the efforts by Buhari’s government to gag the press and infringe on the right of expression of the citizens.

But Ndume said “there is nothing wrong in having social media bill” because people should be held responsible for what they say or do on social media.

Noting that he was not saying that the freedom of speech should be muzzled, the senator reiterated that it was necessary to have a kind of law that controls the way people express themselves on social media.

“Anything in this world that has no control can be disastrous,” he said.

