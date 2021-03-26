Buhari is Nigeria's best gift —Jigawa gov | Ripples Nigeria

Jigawa governor, Muhammad Abubakar has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the best thing to happen to Nigeria.

He spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Thursday.

The presenter had asked him if he agrees with his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterparts who said Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria and he responded: “I agree with the given circumstances we have now. I believe 100 percent. I know what I inherited. I know the trouble I got through. I know at one time, I even wanted to leave. Really, without the support of Buhari, we wouldn’t have raised our heads up as governors.

“If you remember, he bailed out all the states, gave 18-month support for us to pay salaries, I mean all of the governors. He paid the Paris fund money for all to do infrastructure.”

The Governor who said the herder-farmer crisis predates the Buhari administration, said the president is doing his best to tackle the security problem.

“The Fulani herdsmen crisis with the farmers has been brewing for so many years, and that developed over time because of the neglect of past leaders.”

“Unfortunately for us, it gets right at this time and President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to solve this problem and curtail the onslaught.

“If we look at this critically and analyse it critically, certainly the banditry and kidnapping did not start with Buhari, it just continued,” he said.

