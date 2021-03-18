‘Buhari is corrupt, callous,' Aisha Yesufu knocks President for planning to spend $1.5bn on refinery | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Buhari is corrupt, callous,’ Aisha Yesufu knocks President for planning to spend $1.5bn on refinery
The Co-convener of #BringBackourGirls group, Aisha Yesufu, on Thursday described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt and callous leader in Nigeria’s history.
Yesufu, who stated this on her Twitter handle, was reacting to the Federal Government’s approval of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.
She said President Buhari was determined to destroy the country.
Yesufu wrote: “Buhari @MBuhari is not only the most CORRUPT person to rule Nigeria, but he is also the most callous, heartless, irresponsible, and pathetic person to rule Nigeria. He is determined to destroy Nigeria that gave him everything and wasted its resources on him.”
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the refinery.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to spend $1.5b to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said: “The Ministry of Petroleum Resources presented a memo on the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery for the sum of $1.5bn and it was approved by council today.”
Many Nigerians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had criticized the government for approving such a large sum for the rehabilitation of the refinery.
The ex-Vice President, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, described as suspicious the government’s approval of $1.5 billion for the renovation of Port Harcourt refinery.
