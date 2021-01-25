Buhari is Nigeria’s highest risk at this time –Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, says President Muhammadu Buhari is Nigeria’s highest risk factor at the moment and that his leadership style is quite detestable.

Ezekwesili who attempted to contest for the 2019 presidential election before dropping out, took to her Twitter handle on Monday to post about Buhari’s leadership style, saying the President is not only ‘chauvinistic’ but ‘clannish’ and has ‘deepened the gullies of disagreement and disaffection among people, ethnicities, regions, religions and classes.”

In a series of tweets, Ezekwesili also criticized the National Assembly, describing the lawmakers as “absolute lackeys and genuflecting sycophants of Buhari,” and advised Nigerians to take responsibility in steadying the wavering ship of the country.

“Buhari is Nigeria’s highest risk at this time. This must change,” she wrote.

In other tweets, she posted:

“The country Nigeria is most dangerously sitting on a tinderbox at this time because President Buhari lacks the minutest modicum of “The-Leader-as-Unifier” in his leadership style.

“They would have you believe we speak about the bad governance record of Buhari because one is bitter towards him and hate him so much.

“No, I neither hate nor at all bitter towards the person of the President. But I totally detest everything of his leadership style. I do.

“The congenital ethnic chauvinism and condemnable clannishness of Buhari as President of a multiethnic country like Nigeria have deepened the gullies of disagreement and disaffection among people, ethnicities, regions, religions and classes.

“It is a detestable leadership. Sad.

“We all should condemn his proclivity for fanning the embers of ethnic conflicts. It is bad.

“What is going on in the country under the watch of a President who blatantly and irresponsibly uses the office of the Presidency to take sides in matters of Security and Lives of his citizens is abominable.

“I have little faith in the leadership of the National Assembly to call the President to order. They have proven themselves to be absolute lackeys and genuflecting sycophants of Buhari.

“Citizens better get ready to take up responsibility for steadying our tottering country.”

