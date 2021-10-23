Buhari is world’s 16th most powerful Muslim for 2021, Dangote, Sultan appear on list

President Muhammadu Buhari has been listed as the 16th most influential Muslim in the world.

The Personal Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on his official Facebook page, noted that the President was listed among the 500 most powerful Muslims in the world for this year.

He added that the billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, also made the list.

Other Nigerians on the list were – Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and Sheikh Yakubu Musa Katsina.Buhari to launch eNaira Monday

Several football stars including the Liverpool talisman, Mohammed Salah, his Senegalese teammate, Sadio Mane, Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba and former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, completed the list.

Ahmad wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari is the 16th most influential Muslim in the world.

“In the football world, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane are also in the list of Most Influential Muslims in the World.”

