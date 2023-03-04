Buhari jets out to Qatar for UN conference

President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday leave for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in Abuja on Saturday.

Shehu said the development followed an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The conference, which was slated for March 5—9 and themed: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

Shehu noted that the President would at the conference reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges.

“As most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food and energy crisis as well as high-debt burden among others, the Nigerian leader will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges”, the President’s aide said.

The Summit will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society and youth organisations and aims to share developmental ideas and mobilise political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger and weak or non-existent infrastructure.

The summit will also address the challenges of inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

