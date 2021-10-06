Connect with us

Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

13 seconds ago

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, details of the meeting which took place shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) session, had not been made public.

The ex-President also refused to talk to journalists who mild around him as he made his way out of the State House.

READ ALSO: Buhari is Nigeria’s messiah, he did what Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan, could not do —Adesina

Jonathan has been a regular visitor to the State House since he left office in 2015.

He has been working with President Buhari on several peace initiatives in Mali and other countries in Africa.

