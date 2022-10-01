News
Buhari, Jonathan, Osinbajo mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday marked Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary celebration in Abuja.
Others at the event held amidst watertight security at the Eagle Square, Abuja, were the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and ministers.
The service chiefs and other heads of security and intelligence agencies, members of the National Assembly; and members of the diplomatic corps were also at the parade ground.
READ ALSO: EU, UK reaffirm support for Nigeria's democracy
The independence anniversary celebration was marked with colorful parades and a display of professionalism by the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The event was also marked with military drills and artistic performances.
Buhari, who arrived at the Eagle Square, inspected the guards on parade before proceeding to the VIP box to observe the parade processions.
He later signed the anniversary register before departing the venue after the National Anthem and the military parade.
