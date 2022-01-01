Buhari knows how to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity in 17 months – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has the capacity to fix the nation’s security challenges in the remaining 17 months of his tenure.

The governor, who stated this in an interview on Arise TV, said if the government succeeded in tackling the insecurity, it would change the general perception about its performance and sway Nigerians to its side.

He added that the Federal Government knew how to tackle the problem in the remaining 17 months.

President Buhari will complete his eight years rule on May 29, 2023.

Fayemi said: “If we can destroy that monster of insecurity, the opinion in the country will change dramatically. If we decide to go after these people without to much attachment to human rights and issues that may come up from the international communities. These people are not ghosts.

READ ALSO: Secession not the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Fayemi

“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our nation into. Unless there are people within the security institutions who are benefiting from the war economy itself, there is no question that they know what to do and we can fix it in 17 months.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now