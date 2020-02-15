Buhari labels el-Rufai’s foray into public service as ‘accidental’

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai’s entry into public service as accidental.

President Buhari, who stated this while felicitating with the governor on his 60th birthday, said el-Rufai has made deliberate, well thought out and long-lasting contributions to public service.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President also highlighted the governor’s diligent contributions to his victory in the 2015 presidential election.

The statement read: “As Governor el-Rufai turns 60, the President believes his foresight, wisdom and unusual capacity to mobilize people and resources to actualize dreams stand him out in leadership and administration.

“President Buhari notes that el-Rufai’s entry into public service was truly accidental, but the contributions he has made are deliberate, well thought out and long lasting, also highlighting his diligent contributions to the 2015 political upset that heralded take-over of power by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to bless the Kaduna State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work.”

