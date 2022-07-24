Buhari lacks capacity to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity — Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to tackle the country’s security challenges.

The activist, who stated this in an interview on Arise TV, was reacting to the release of the video of victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train by the terrorists.

He said the insecurity was beyond the capacity of the Federal Government.

He, therefore, charged the federal government to seek external support in the ongoing campaign against the terrorists and other criminals wreaking havoc in the country.

Sowore said: “Nigeria doesn’t have a capable government for maximum security. That’s why there is a persistent call for a change of leadership in the country. No president in the real sense of the term to give orders to the military and offer meaningful solutions.

“Beyond this, the insecurity is beyond us. It is high time we built collaboration in terms of seeking military help for safety. We can’t just continue to pretend under a president that doesn’t understand what the solution should be. Bringing mercenaries from outside to fight the threat is an urgent solution at the moment.”

