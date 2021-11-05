Buhari lacks power to sack police officers – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the power to sack police officers in the country.

Fashola, who stated this in his address at the Yoruba Tennis Club annual lecture held in Lagos, noted that policemen are not employees of the President, but the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He stressed that many Nigerians do not fully understand governance structure in the country.

The minister said: “At the onset of the protest against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) when five demands were made in respect of the police and SARS, President Muhammadu Buhari weighed in on the side of the protesters.

“In my interaction with some of them, young and not so young, they wanted the President to sack some policemen, in some cases, even the Inspector-General of Police.

“During this interaction, I referred them to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, that I pointed out to them that the President of Nigeria cannot sack a policeman because a policeman is not the employee of the President, but rather the employee of the Police Service Commission.

“The President can only sack ministers and other appointees that he personally appoints to assist him and not any civil servant deployed to work for him such as a cook, driver, or administrative staff who are ordinary employees of the civil service commission.

“Not a few persons were surprised to hear this. Indeed, I have discovered that a sizeable number of our people express surprise when I explain the structure of government to them.

“For example, I explain to people that as governor or minister I do not sign cheques, vouchers or documents that directly involve the transfer of money.

“On the contrary, at certain levels of payment under the financial regulation, my powers as governor or minister are limited to approving recommendations for payment made to me through the permanent secretary, after he and I have satisfied ourselves that the government has received value for the payment or will do so.

“Although the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has several directorates such as construction and rehabilitation, planning and development, bridges and design, materials geotechnics and quality control, finance and accounts, legal and procurement, many openly express surprise when I tell them that only engineers, architects, valuers, builders, town planners and those involved in the built industry are staff of the ministry.

“What is true of the federal civil service system in this regard is largely true of the state civil service systems. This in part is why the public service is a bureaucracy.

“I am surprised that this surprises people and this is a part of the reason for choosing to discuss it at this public forum.”

