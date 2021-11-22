Politics
Buhari, Lawan meet on Electoral Act Amendment Bill
[President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
Lawan, who spoke with State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, expressed hope that Buhari would sign the bill soon.
The National Assembly forwarded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the President last week.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with President Buhari on the matter on November 18.
Gbajabiamila also expressed optimism that the amended bill would soon be signed into law by the President.
Some governors had expressed their reservation about direct primaries adopted by the National Assembly in the bill and urged the President not to sign it into law.
The Senate President, however, maintained that the National Assembly had done its job by transmitting the bill to the President for him to sign into law.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila meets Buhari on Electoral Act, insists on direct primaries
He said: “Sometimes this kind of disagreement happens. And when they do, I think the best way forward is for people to engage.
“I always believe, and I have conversed over this, that National Assembly members are major stakeholders; governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) are major stakeholders and in fact, the presidency is a major stakeholder.
“In fact, the presidency is the biggest stakeholder because it runs the administration, and our party must always try to bring everybody together.
“I don’t think there will be any day that you will have a political issue that everybody will say the same thing.
“So when we have any section of a party disagreeing with something, we should be engaging; that’s why we are politicians; we must have that kind of a platform where we discuss issues.
“I don’t think it is right to say that governors have disagreed. Maybe some governors might have said they didn’t like it this way.
“That’s normal. So it’s for us to engage and engage and engage.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...