Buhari leading Nigeria’s educational revolution – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari is leading an education revolution that would transform the country technologically.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the Buhari administration had been consistent in boosting education for human capital development in Nigeria.

The APC scribe commended the President for approving the establishment of five new specialised universities of technology, health, and pharmaceutical sciences in the country.

The decision, according to him, was a demonstration of the government’s responsiveness to the call by the citizens for more federal tertiary institutions in the country.

Akpanudoedehe said: “Commendably, President Buhari is fulfilling the APC’s electoral promise to lead an education revolution and transform the country technologically.

He stressed that the creation of more universities was captured in the 2015 APC manifesto and outlined in the Education for Change Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

“Triggered by eventualities of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the need to reduce medical tourism.

“This is also a proactive intervention by the President Buhari-led APC government to boost the country’s institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance,” he added.

