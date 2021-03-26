 Buhari leads the "best democratic govt" in Nigeria —Aide | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari leads the “best democratic govt” in Nigeria —Aide

22 mins ago

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari operates the best democratic government in the history of the country.

“People should be free to say whatever because this country is under the best democratic government that we have had since the fourth republic, ” Mr Shehu said in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in Abuja.

He said that the Buhari-led administration place premuim on freedom of speech as a fundamental human rights.

Mr Garba stressed that his principal is focused on tackling the security crisis and the unity of the country.

“The President will not lock up people, there is no assassination by state actors under Buhari and so, therefore, people can say whatever they want to say. They will go home and sleep very soundly.”

“This President is focused on securing this country, he is focused on the unity of this country and he will preserve it,” he said.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

