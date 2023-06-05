Buhari left booby traps behind for Tinubu —Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has accused ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of leaving behind booby traps in the form of debt burdens, poverty and insecurity for the new President Bola Tinubu.

Sani who made the allegations in a tweet on Sunday, said during the eight years of the Buhari administration, millions of Nigerians became internally-displaced persons and refugees in their country while hundreds of thousands were slaughtered by terrorists between 2015 and 2023 when Buhari ruled the nation.

“Buhari’s Government was always “uncovering secret plots” and “uncovering serious plots”.

They left without telling us the names of the plotters of the Interim Government,” Sani wrote.

In another thread, he said:

“His Government left a legacy of unprecedented debt burden, millions of IDPs and refugees, thousands slaughtered by terrorists. His Government enriched a gang of parasitic cabal and their families and impoverished millions of people.

“Under him, heads of MDAs and security agencies operated a regime of fiscal indiscipline and industrial scale thievery. Now we are told about the stories of his cows, sainthood and palour.

“Are we supposed to stand on the graves of the victims of his failures and clap for him or what?”

