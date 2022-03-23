Buhari likely to watch Nigeria vs Ghana clash live in Abuja stadium, says Sports Minister

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is likely to be present inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium when the Super Eagles take on the Black Stars of Ghana next Tuesday.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare, who also noted that he was not 100% sure.

Both teams will be playing this Friday in Kumasi before playing the reverse fixture of the 2022 World Cup playoffs in Abuja four days after, and Buhari might be present.

Dare was addressing the coaching crew of the Eagles inside the mainbowl of the stadium on Wednesday morning when he talked about the possibility of President Buhari showing up for the game.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here for the second leg on the 29th as a surprise,” the Minister said.

Nigeria are seeking a seventh appearance at the World Cup, and their journey to securing qualication for the 2022 tournament will begin this Fiday at the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

Dare added: “We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won, I’ve researched some of their players, every single scouting report has come to me.

“We are lucky on two counts, the stars we have on the pitch they are very good boys and we are also lucky with the crew because of the experience you people have collectively on and off the field.

“We are not going to play a draw in Ghana, these guys should just go out because there’s insurance for their legs now.

“So I wish you the best, all I can do is pray and support you I had to give you a good pitch here I’m glad they (players) liked it.”

Dare also addressed the players, urging them to put January’s Nations Cup defeat behind them and look forward to grabbing the ticket to Qatar.

“Thank sincerely for turning up for Nigeria. We have put Cameroon and the Cup of Nations behind us and the message after Cameroon is that if I could remember I said let us visit our anger on Ghana. We are not going to Ghana for a draw so you guys just do your thing it’s football,” he concluded.

The Qatar World Cup is billed for November-December, 2022 and five teams will be representing Africa at the tournament.

