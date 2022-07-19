Buhari lists dos, don’ts, as NNPC becomes private company

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially unveiled the new brand of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Tuesday, at the State House, Abuja, to usher in some provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Buhari said the PIA had given the Nigerian petroleum industry a new mandate, with benefits such as, “improved fiscal framework, transparent governance, enhanced regulation and creation of commercial-driven and independent national oil company that will operate without relying on government funding.”

What to expect from the new NNPC Limited?

During his speech at the unveiling, President Buhari said the NNPC Limited would now operate without expecting financial backing from the Federal Government.

Read also:Buhari congratulates Adeleke, reassures Nigerians on free, fair 2023 elections

Buhari explained that neither would it be mandated to transfer its revenue to the treasury single account as required from other government-owned corporations, as NNPC becomes a private firm.

The president added that it would be free from institutional regulations, such as the treasury single account, public procurement and fiscal responsibility act.

However, Buhari said NNPC will operate under the oversight of international law as it relates with the oil industry, “It will of course conduct itself under the international business practices in transparency, governance and commercial viability.

“NNPC Limited will operate in a commercial, independent and viable national oil company at par with its peers around the world.”

He added that “NNPC is mandated by law to ensure Nigeria’s national energy security is guaranteed. To support sustainable growth across other sectors of the economy, as it delivers energy to the world.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now