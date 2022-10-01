Buhari lists economic achievements, hails Emefiele for creating millions of jobs under his govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the economic achievements of his administration in the last seven years.

In his speech to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari reeled out how Nigeria is now better positioned for economic growth.

In his speech, Buhari dedicated eight paragraphs to remind Nigerians his administration was not all failure from the economic front.

Part of his independence speech reads: “In assumption to office, I pledged to improve the Economy, tackle corruption and fight Insecurity and this was further strengthened by my commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years as the central plank of my second term in 2019.

“To the Glory of God and His Grace as well as the commitment and passion displayed by many Nigerian supporters, we have made appreciable progress in these areas but not yet at our destination.”

Buhari also listed one of the economic achievements of its administration to be effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account and cutting down on the cost of governance also facilitated early exits from recessions.

He added, “Our efforts in re-setting the economy manifested in Nigeria exiting two economic recessions by the very practical and realistic monetary and fiscal measures to ensure effective public financial management.”

Other achievements he listed is the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 which Buhari believes will help attract foreign investments in in the Oil & Gas sector.

President Buhari’s also lauded CBN interventions especially in agricultural Sector through a series of incentives to Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises that resulted in creating millions of jobs.

“Leading this initiative, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention in a number of areas as well as the Anchor Borrowers Programme had created the required leverages for Nigerians towards self-sufficiency in food and the necessary attraction for farming as a business.”

“The growing contribution of non-oil exports, especially in agriculture, information and communication technology as well as the performing arts to our national economy will enhance our foreign exchange earning capacity,” he added.

