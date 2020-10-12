Buhari loses 100,000 followers on Twitter to Reno Omokri’s #UnfollowBuhari campaign

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has lost no fewer than a 100,000 followers on Twitter, following the launch of the #UnfollowBuhari campaign launched by Reno Omokri.

Recall that the former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan had kick-started the campaign last Friday during the heat of the #EndSars protests.

At exactly 5 p.m. Omokri had tweeted via his verified Twitter handle as follows: “If we all mean business with this #EndSARS movement, let us send a strong message to General @MBuhari. He has 3.5 million followers.

“If we all stop following him and he sees his Twitter following drop by one million, he will sit up. Who is with me? Let’s go there!”

At the time he made the post, President Buhari had 3.5 million followers. Three hours after Omokri’s post, Buhari’s followers dropped to 3.4 million with indications to lose more followers.

Omokri however announced a major breakthrough on Sunday night when he tweeted as follows: “Dear Nigerians, when I started the #UnfollowBuhari campaign as part of my #EndSARS protest, some laughed.

“In just one hour, we have reduced Buhari’s followers by 100,000. Never underestimate your influence. When Nigerians wake up, the government will be afraid of us!”

