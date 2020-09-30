Buhari makes U-turn, to make independence anniversary broadcast Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his earlier decision to make the independence anniversary address to Nigerians from the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Instead, the president will now make the traditional nationwide broadcast on the country’s independence anniversary on Thursday morning.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari would address Nigerians at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday before proceeding to Eagle Square venue of the anniversary parade.

The statement read: “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 7:00 a.m.

“All television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja, to review the anniversary parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10:00 a.m., which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live presidential address on October 1.”

