Buhari may address Nigerians today as 1st phase of COVID-19 lockdown ease ends

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday (today) address Nigerians as the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

Buhari recently announced a gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown placed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states for two weeks beginning from May 4.

As the two weeks came to an end, the national Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu revealed on Sunday that the President would on Monday address Nigerians again.

Aliyu spoke when he appeared on a Channels Television’s programme, ‘Sunday Politics’.

Aliyu was asked to comment on the next action the PTF was going to take on COVID-19 seeing that many of the citizens continue to flaut guidelines for the ease of lockdown.

In his response, Aliyu said President Buhari was the only one who determines what would happen next, and whether or not there would be a second phase of lockdown ease.

Aliyu said that the PTF, from its close monitoring and review of the situation, had concerns in terms of the implementation of the directives on the lockdown ease.

He, however, said the task force had made recommendations to the President and that Nigerians should wait for his decision on Monday.

