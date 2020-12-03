Buhari may address Reps on insecurity December 10 – House spokesman

The House of Representatives said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari may address the lawmakers on the country’s security challenges on December 10.

The House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

The lower legislative chamber had on Wednesday invited President Buhari to address the lawmakers following the last weekend’s killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

Kalu said the leadership of the House of Representatives had engaged the president and asked when it would be convenient for him to appear before the lawmakers.

He said: “December 8 would not be possible for President Buhari to address the members of the House of Representatives because of the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“So, we are looking at December 10 or December 15. The president has broken the jinx by promising that he would appear before the House.

“In the history of Nigeria, no president has done that, the president is going to sit with us and we will have some time to engage him, nobody is going to intimidate him, it will be like a discussion.”

The House spokesman said Buhari had shown the willingness to be with the lawmakers, adding that the president should be commended for believing in democracy.

Kalu also commended the leadership of the House for managing the situation at the plenary, adding that such a situation could have degenerated into crisis.

He said the move to suspend plenary on December 2 was to douse tension and ensure that the leadership of the House met to chart the way forward out of the imbroglio.

“We are happy with the leadership of the House, no victory is achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and bickering, this joint partnership with the executive will be in the interest of the country,” Kalu added.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday Buhari had agreed to address the lawmakers over the country’s security situation.

