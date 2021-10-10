Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday described President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations.

He also stressed the need for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation for development to take place.

The Vice President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated these during an interactive session with top officials of the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Osiinbajo said the myriad of challenges rocking the country would soon become history.

He urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora should promote the message of “one country.”

Osinbajo said: ” The President is possibly the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in generations. He is possibly the only person who can go into a place or somewhere without bossing people to gather and they will come and listen to him speak.

“We need that level of credibility to be able to solve problems in our country. And I think because of his level of credibility, despite everything, he is still the only one that can call everyone and even people who do not necessarily agree with him know that he is a man of his words.

“If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geopolitical zones, this is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense.

“Anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.

“Yorubas are not better off on their own, Igbos are not better off on their own, the North is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation and that is why we are strong and can face the world.

“Everywhere in the world today, people are coming together to form stronger units. They are not breaking up, this is not the time to break up.

“If you read of the economics of smaller nations, they are looking for ways of how they can become stronger by aligning with other nations.

“How does a country with all the potentials and everything that we have think that the best way is to break up?”

