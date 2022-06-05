Politics
Buhari meets Adamu, Akande, govs, others ahead of APC presidential primary
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and some key members of the party to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting took place just 24 hours to the APC presidential primary in Abuja.
The President had on Saturday night met the party’s presidential aspirants in the State House and urged them to produce a consensus candidate among them.
READ ALSO: Court approves statutory delegates to vote in APC presidential primary, others
The Sunday’s meeting was attended by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, Bisi Akande, the former Edo State governor, John Odigie- Oyegun, and the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.
The APC will hold its presidential primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday.
