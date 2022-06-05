Buhari meets Adamu, Akande, govs, others ahead of APC presidential primary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and some key members of the party to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place just 24 hours to the APC presidential primary in Abuja.

The President had on Saturday night met the party’s presidential aspirants in the State House and urged them to produce a consensus candidate among them.

READ ALSO: Court approves statutory delegates to vote in APC presidential primary, others

The Sunday’s meeting was attended by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, Bisi Akande, the former Edo State governor, John Odigie- Oyegun, and the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

The APC will hold its presidential primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now