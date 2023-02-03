Buhari meets APC governors behind closed doors in villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governors started arriving at the villa some minutes before 10:00 am.

Some of the governors spotted included Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State, Sani Bello and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

It is gathered that the governors requested to meet the President over the current situation in the country, particularly fuel scarcity and shortage of cash in circulation, which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship.

