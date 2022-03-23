Buhari meets APC govs in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though, no official reason has been given for the meeting or what the agenda is, it is believed to have been called in efforts to ensure the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday.

The governors were led to the meeting by chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

