Buhari meets Buni, Ganduje on Edo election | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Saturday’s governorship won by Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Osinbajo, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

Obaseki scored 307,955 votes to defeat his APC challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who recorded 223,619 votes in the election.

The president later congratulated the governor after he was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Join the conversation

Opinions