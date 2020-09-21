Buhari meets Buni, Ganduje on Edo election | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics Top Stories

Buhari meets Buni, Ganduje on Edo election

September 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Saturday’s governorship won by Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Osinbajo, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

Obaseki scored 307,955 votes to defeat his APC challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who recorded 223,619 votes in the election.

The president later congratulated the governor after he was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */