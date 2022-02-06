Buhari meets Ethiopian PM, assures of Nigeria’s commitment to Africa’s progress

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, assuring him of Nigeria’s commitment in ensuring peaceful coexistence among African countries.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina disclosed that both leaders agreed that African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people, and effectively strengthens institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence.

Both leaders also pledged their intolerance for conflicts and coups in Africa.

Ripples Nigeria reported that there had been three coups in West Africa in the last two years, a disturbing trend for African leaders.

President Buhari reportedly hailed his colleague in Ethiopia for “maintaining peace and unity in the country, and (his) dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.”

He was quoted as saying, “You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make desired impact, especially in maintaining peace”.

He urged the Ethiopian leader to stay focused on keeping his country together, in spite of the difficulties, assuring that Nigeria will continue to support efforts in peaceful co-existence and unity.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked President Buhari for his support to Ethiopia over the years, on national and personal endeavours, particularly in encouraging unity and stability.

“Ahmed noted that the African continent had been slow in growth due to conflicts, adding that the larger economies, like Nigeria and Ethiopia, should provide the leadership that will deepen progress and prosperity on the continent.

“The Prime Minister said the resurgence of coups on the continent could further weaken institutions and reverse the gains of democracy, appreciating President Buhari for his position on zero tolerance for military interference in governance,” Adesina’s statement reads further.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

