Buhari meets ex-UNGA President, Muhammad-Bande, at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the immediate past President of the United Nations General (UNGA), Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the issues discussed between the president and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN has not been made public.

But Muhammad-Bande, who successfully completed his tenure as the President of the UNGA in September, told State House correspondents he was in the Villa to thank the president for supporting him throughout his tenure.

