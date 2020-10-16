President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the immediate past President of the United Nations General (UNGA), Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
However, the issues discussed between the president and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN has not been made public.
READ ALSO: Presidency explains Buhari’s ‘embarrassing’ response to question at UNGA
But Muhammad-Bande, who successfully completed his tenure as the President of the UNGA in September, told State House correspondents he was in the Villa to thank the president for supporting him throughout his tenure.
- Soldiers recover 139 animals from kidnappers, rustlers in Bauchi - October 16, 2020
- Buhari meets ex-UNGA President, Muhammad-Bande, at Aso Rock - October 16, 2020
- SocialMediaTrends: #EndSARS emoji, ‘no fuel’ for protesters, Beyonce’s silence & other stories - October 16, 2020