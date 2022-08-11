Buhari meets families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with families of abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna train.

The presidency confirmed the development in a post on its Twitter handle – @NGRPresident.

It wrote: ““President #MBuhari is meeting with representatives of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train abduction.”

The terrorists had on March 28 detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the train heading to Kaduna and abducted 61 passengers.

At least eight people died and several others injured in the incident.

The terrorists released seven abducted passengers of the train on Wednesday.

The development brought to 52 the number of victims that had regained their freedom since the unfortunate incident.

