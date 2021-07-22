Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and 10 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in Daura, Katsina.

The speaker and his entourage were the first to arrive the President’s home to pay Sallah homage.

The two leaders later met behind a closed door.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, sources said issues bordering on the current security challenges, the Electoral Amendment Bill and other major national issues were addressed by the duo.

The governors’ arrived in Daura at 3.55 p.m. and met President Buhari for one hour.

Those at the meeting were governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Others were – Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Ganduje (Kano), Gboyega Oketola (Osun), and Muhammed Yahaya (Gombe).

Some of the governors’ aides told journalists their principals in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the President.

