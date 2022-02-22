Politics
Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the recent problems in West Africa.
READ ALSO: Ghanaian President apologises to Buhari over demolition of Nigeria High Commission building
The Guinean President, Alpha Conde, was captured by the country’s armed forces in a coup d’état after gunfire rocked the capital, Conakry, on September 5 last year.
A few months later, soldiers sacked the Burkina Faso President, Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the National Assembly.
