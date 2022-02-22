Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the recent problems in West Africa.

The Guinean President, Alpha Conde, was captured by the country’s armed forces in a coup d’état after gunfire rocked the capital, Conakry, on September 5 last year.

A few months later, soldiers sacked the Burkina Faso President, Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the National Assembly.

