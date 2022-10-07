Buhari meets governors on flood, promises intervention

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over the reported cases of flood in many parts of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and several other states since the onset of the rainy season in the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and states have also confirmed a number of fatalities arising from the devastating flood.

The meeting was attended by governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Tambuwal is expected to replace Fayemi as new chairman of the NGF in the coming days.

The president, who presided over the meeting in the State House, Abuja, encouraged the governors to meet with the Minister of Water Resources to fashion out solutions to the problem.

President Buhari promised to look into their requests after the engagement with the minister.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi charges Nigerian govt to address flood problem, seeks support for victims

The governors had told the president that lives had been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in the states.

They, therefore, asked for the Federal Government’s intervention in terms of special funding.

In his remark, Fayemi thanked the president for supporting the governors.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us and listened to our pleas.

“You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” the outgoing NGF Chairman said.

Tambuwal said the flooding had created a frightening scenario for food security, saying the “states need to plan ahead for dry season farming.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now