Buhari meets King Charles in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.

Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for another round of medical check-ups on October 31.

The king took over as the British monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, on September 8.

Although the reason was not made public, bilateral relations between the Nigeria and Britain and the fight against terrorism and others were expected to be among the issues discussed by the two leaders.

