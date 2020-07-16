Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila on 774,000 jobs project

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was on the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs for unemployed Nigerians.

The National Assembly had earlier this month suspended recruitment into the jobs following a disagreement with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on the modalities for the exercise.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Lawan warned that the National Assembly would no longer tolerate conduct inimical to the cordial relationship with the executive.

According to him, the current National Assembly enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive arm of government.

He said: “If you are an appointee of the president, you are supposed to be reflective of the attitude of the president towards the National Assembly.”

