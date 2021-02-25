Buhari meets new EFCC chair, Bawa, at State House | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari meets new EFCC chair, Bawa, at State House
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The President’s meeting with Bawa was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Government. Details of the meeting has however not been revealed.
“President @MBuhari received in audience the newly appointed @officialEFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa at the State House, Abuja,” the photos were captioned.
READ ALSO: Senate confirms Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman
It would be recalled that Bawa, who was nominated for the EFCC job by Buhari was yesterday confirmed by the Senate after a screening session.
Bawa, during the screening, addressed the allegation that some assets belonging to the anti-graft Commission in Port Harcourt were sold by him.
“I never sold a single truck at the Port Harcourt office; the head office handled that at the time.
“When I took over the Port Harcourt office, they had 34 convictions but when I got there, we recorded 216 convictions.
“Anybody that is familiar with the processes of the EFCC knows that the chairman doesn’t have the power to sell an asset but the secretary of the agency”, he stated.
