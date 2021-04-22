Buhari meets Northern governors on banditry, kidnapping, others | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with seven governors from the North-West and North-Central over banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the regions.

The governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Lalong, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said they deliberated on the insecurity in their various states.

He said: “The meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states.

“You will recall that in many of the states some of the cases of insecurity are very similar.

“So, within us here we have a lot of them that are similar – we put them together to see how we can address those issues and we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it.’’

The governor assured Nigerians that the problem would be addressed as the President promised to find a lasting solution to the security challenges across the country.

