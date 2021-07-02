Buhari meets Pakistan’s army chief in Abuja, thanks Islamic republic for military support

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has remained faithful and consistent in the training of members of Nigerian armed forces.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received the Chairman, Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt will leave behind stronger democratic institutions for Nigeria – Presidency

“Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistan, and we are grateful.”

In his remarks, Raza said Nigeria was the most important country in Africa.

“Nigeria is the most important country in Africa. We value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions