Buhari meets Reps on ASUU strike, promises to look into recommendations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives over the ongoing strike by the Academic staff union of universities (ASUU).

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, led officials of the lower legislative chamber to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the meeting.

The leadership of the House met with ASUU on September 21 in a bid to resolve the dispute between the Federal Government and the union.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Gbajabiamila described the engagement with the president as very fruitful.

He said the president had promised to look into the House’s recommendations aimed at resolving the union’s eight-month-old strike.

The speaker said: “Mr. President, as usual, has very good listening ears. He took the House report, accepted it and we discussed it at length – the details of the report. He wanted to go through it himself.

“We have another meeting on Thursday between our good selves and Mr. President for his final decision.”

Gbajabiamila added that the recommendations submitted to the president were the outcomes of a series of meetings with stakeholders in the nation’s education sector.

He assured Nigerians that the strike would soon be over as both parties had agreed to shift ground for the general good of the country.

