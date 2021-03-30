Buhari meets service chiefs, before London trip | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari meets service chiefs, before London trip
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the country’s service at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja ahead of his scheduled trip to London for medical checkup.
The meeting had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo.
Also present at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.), the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari as well as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, amongst others.
The meeting became expedient as Buhari will be away from the country for the checkup and annual leave, and, according to the Presidency, would be away for two weeks.
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina who confirmed the President’s trip on Monday, hinted that he would be back in the country in the second week of April.
READ ALSO: Buhari gives service chiefs marching orders on banditry, insurgency
The meeting, is came amid a backdrop of escalating insecurity situation in the country occasioned by widespread banditry, terrorism, kidnappings and other sundry crimes that have engulfed almost every part the nation.
Nigerians have however condemned Buhari’s medical trip which is coming at a time members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have concluded plans to embark on a nationwide strike on Thursday over their unpaid allowances and poor welfare packages.
Many Nigerian have also questioned why the president has been unable to fix the nation’s health sector, to be able to carry out a comprehensive medical check up on him, or cater adequately for whatever ailment he may have.
