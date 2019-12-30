Buhari meets service chiefs in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the current security challenges in the country.

Nigerians had urged the President to rejig the security operations by deploying more effective means to tackle insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping by terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

The rising cases of kidnapping and banditry had taken an alarming proportion in recent weeks.

Also, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), an offshoot of the Boko Haram sect, had last week executed 11 Christian captives abducted in the North East in October.

The outrage that followed the December 24 killing of the captives may have prompted the President to convene this meeting with the security chiefs to deliberate on new security strategies for the country.

Those at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Babatunde Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Also at the meeting were the heads of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), among others.

